In his Nov. 9 letter, is George Drexler accused me of plagiarizing particular words of those defending the position of slavery being of little cause of either secession or northern aggression, or by my simply agreeing with that point of view?
Mr. Drexler first argues his position by pointing out that both Davis and Stevens owned slaves. This really shouldn't be as much of a surprise as say, Grant marrying into a slave holding family. As I'm sure other northerners also did.
Secondly, he refers to Stevens' Cornerstone speech, in which the Confederate vice president expressed such sentiments that many love to cherry pick, to show beyond a doubt that white supremacy and slavery were the basis on which the Confederacy was born, and why it seceded. You know, he did talk about other things in that speech. Ironically, Mr. Stevens didn't begin with those thoughts. Instead, he began by explaining how the Confederate constitution was an improvement over the national one. In particular, he devoted three paragraphs to the issues of duties and internal improvements. In fact, he said, "This old thorn of the tariff, which was the cause of so much irritation in the old body politic, is removed forever from the new."
As the possible loss of slavery was hardly the issue of this speech, so it was with South Carolina's declaration justifying their secession. Then why mention it at all? Simply because when the South sought secession, they wanted to do that constitutionally so the North couldn't legally claim rebellion, and invade. Tariffs were the real motivation behind secession, but as the constitution allowed the government to levy them, the South argued that certain northern states passed laws that voided the Fugitive Slave Act, thus justifying secession.
