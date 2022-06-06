As a college student, I am concerned about the long-term challenges facing our country. During my lifetime, the effects of climate instability have accelerated, setting new records of devastation almost every year. Meanwhile, the national debt has skyrocketed, leaving taxpayers of the future — i.e. me and my peers — to foot the bill. Both of these challenges threaten the living standards and opportunities my generation can access.
Fortunately, there are concrete steps we can take today that would make a big difference. According to a recent report from the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a simple corporate polluter fee would pay for the climate investments in reconciliation, almost double emissions reductions and reduce the deficit — all in one fell swoop.
Even a moderate carbon price would reduce emissions across the economy, all while generating revenue for deficit reduction and further climate and energy investments. This is a smart and practical approach. It would accomplish many key policy goals — and satisfy many constituencies — all at once.
I hope Sen. Chuck Schumer — who always works to advance forward-thinking solutions on issues — will consider this policy remedy. With it, we can take responsible steps to protect America’s present and future by reducing both the fiscal and environmental debt. Let’s get to it.
Michelle Schneider
Forestburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.