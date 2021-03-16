With the new Biden administration, all pro-life platforms are thrown overboard.
President Biden, we urge you, don’t use our tax dollars to support abortion facilities.
You also repealed the so-called “Mexico City Policy.”
Now the federal government can give our tax money to nongovernmental organizations that perform and actively promote abortions in other nations.
Mr. President, instead of using your office for good, you use it for killing babies here and aboard. We refuse to have our tax money spent on killing babies,
President Biden, sign pro-life executive orders, not death orders.
Christine Gullow
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.