Technology can be used to do wrong
This is regarding the CNN channel, which I’ve always thought was one of the better ones.
I was really shocked recently to hear that now they can not only copy someone’s voice, but can make the message fool the recipient.
Even more shocking to me was the two men doubled over with laughter and using the capability as a parlor trick. I did think our announcers were smarter than that! The next thing will be how to make money on this so we can all make fools of ourselves. You’ve heard people say, “our technically will be our undoing.” Well, it’s not in the future, it’s here now.
Joyce B. Shultis
Oneonta
