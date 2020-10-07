 Kudos to young Ms. Marsiglio for her well-though-out Teen Talk column of Sept. 26-27, with an engaging topic and a new point of view.

Clearly journalism has a bright future with emerging voices such as hers.

Mary Ellen  Collier

Franklin

