I would like to express my wholehearted support to Kate Morano. Her recent column that addressed the issue of civil unrest in the United States pertaining to racial injustices against people of color was well thought out and well articulated.
I give Ms. Morano credit for her courage to publish this column given the unfortunate response it received from many readers, as evident in the comments on the respective Facebook post.
There will always be those who dismiss you for one thing or another — be that age, lack of experience, or your political beliefs. To Ms. Morano, I say keep writing; don't be discouraged by this blatant ignorance. I and many others look forward to reading your future work.
Matthew Frederick
Oneonta
Frederick is a Teen Talk columnist with The Daily Star.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.