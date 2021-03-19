Re: Lucia Marsiglio's teen column "Equality Is a Right, Not a Luxury" in the March 13-14 edition
I was delighted and highly impressed by the clearly thought out and expressed column on equality in this country, written by this high school junior. It was an impassioned and beautifully written piece. Like her predecessors in the column, she writes with real skill and clarity. I wish her well in the future and hope readers will continue to see her work!
Kathryn Shaw
Sidney
