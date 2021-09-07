The Republican legislators in Texas have created a class of bounty hunters who can be financially rewarded for going after those who assist a Texas woman in her attempt to obtain an abortion. It doesn’t go far enough.
The law doesn’t allow those vigilantes to go after and be rewarded financially for weeding-out the pregnant woman’s male partner. Nor does it allow a victim of incest or rape to seek an abortion without exposing all those who help her to financial liability. As a result, those fathers, brothers, uncles, cousins, other family members or friends of the victim of such an impregnation will not be pursued by the bounty hunters; they have no financial incentive to do so.
Could it be that the Republican legislators in Texas knew too many males in their communities who fell into one of those categories, so that to empower the bounty hunters to pursue them would be politically unwise?
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
