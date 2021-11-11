Congratulations to all the candidates in last Tuesday’s election. Thank you for putting yourselves forward with your ideas for bettering our communities. Winner or “also ran” you are a credit to yourselves, your families and your communities.
To the winners: you have voluntarily stepped before the firing squad. You will now be peppered with questions and complaints on issues that you didn’t know existed, (and some don’t exist!). I wish you luck, patience and wisdom. You are part of what has made America great.
Pat McBrearty
Milford
