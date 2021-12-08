Over the past three weeks I have had the need to see my physician, use an outpatient laboratory and finally spend three-plus hours in the Fox Hospital Emergency Room.
Each of the people who I saw were very professional, caring and kind. With several individuals we talked about the COVID pandemic and its impact on their jobs and lives. I think all of us owe these dedicated professionals a huge thank you. Many are working more hours than they ever did before because of those medical people who refused to get vaccinated.
As an immune system compromised individual, I cannot imagine going to any appointments with medical providers and being seen by someone who hadn’t been vaccinated. And there are millions of Americans in the same boat that I am, that is, their immune systems are unable to fight off infection.
So, this leads me to wonder why anyone who is a health care professional wouldn’t get vaccinated. I simply cannot figure this out.
But once again, I say thank you to those health care people working on the frontlines at a very difficult time in our nation’s history. You are very special people.
Marjorie Pietraface
Oneonta
