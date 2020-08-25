Kudos to the village of Cooperstown for expanding its tobacco-free parks policy to include e-cigarettes. The village's Board of Trustees voted to extend the policy last fall, which turned out to be an especially timely public health measure. The COVID-19 pandemic has made municipal parks all the more important for us to enjoy and help keep us healthy. The dangers of exposure to secondhand smoke, even outside, are well known; e-cigarettes also contain and produce chemicals known to be toxic and carcinogenic, which can harm people and animals exposed to them.
To support Cooperstown's new tobacco-free policy, Tobacco Free Communities: Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie is providing free signs that inform park users to refrain from smoking and vaping "For the health of our community." Aside from signage, TFC-DOS offers free assistance in developing tobacco-free policies for municipal and county governments' grounds and recreational areas.
A recent Siena Research Institute survey of residents in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties showed strong community support for tobacco-free outdoor policies. In Otsego County, 62% of those surveyed approved (41% strongly) of "policies that prohibit smoking in outdoor public places such as beaches or park" and 75% approved (54% strongly) of "policies that ban smoking on the grounds of all municipal properties." There was similar support for these policies in Delaware and Schoharie counties.
Spending more time outdoors is important to keep us safe from COVID-19 and for good physical and mental health in general. It is wonderful to see Cooperstown make their community spaces as safe and healthy as possible for their residents.
Jennifer Hill
Oneonta
Hill is the community education coordinator of TFC-DOS.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.