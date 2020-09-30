Trump began saying in 2015, that as president “he’d be able to fix things,” “that he alone could fix it!” Let’s see how he’s done:
• The Trump virus? No national plan early, no plan, now. He ran from the virus allowing the killing of the American people which will claim 400,000 Americans by January, now 200,000 deaths. He’s failed to keep America safe; a president’s #1 duty!
• The Trump Recession? There are 35-plus million Americans still out of work and not receiving stimulus funds, unable to buy food, pay rent and others; there will be long term ill effects; and it’s getting worse. He has no solutions, no business sense on the economy.
• The Trump Racial Unrest and Urban Violence? Has not promoted a national conversation on the issue and has allowed his divisive rhetoric to make things even worse..
• Trump re-opening of schools nationwide without a plan. His inaction so far on the virus has now led to nearly 200,000 Americans dead, projections for another 200,000 by January. Only an irresponsible parent would trust him on this matter of life and death.
• The Trump kill the environment program started with pulling us out of the Paris Climate Deal. He denies global climate change and through executive actions, turned back the clock on clean air and water; while the US is experiencing a god awful number of disastrous fires, hurricanes and others!
• The Trump global relations destruction policy has severely damaged alliances, ignores the adversarial disruption of the Russian government on our very democracy, voting, reduction of our global leadership towards maintaining global stability, lost leadership and military ground to Russia, China and Iran!
Knowing this God-awful Trump record, how can he be trusted on anything?
Albert Colone
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.