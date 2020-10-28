Here we are, on the eve of a historic election. Some might say, “Why bother? It’s too late,” but that’s exactly why we need to vote.
The world is watching: our democracy, our handling of the pandemic, dropping out of treaties and trade agreements, closing borders, bringing religion into politics, cancelling climate talks.
The most vulnerable populations have seen fewer benefits while the cost of living continues to rise. Poverty levels have increased substantially over the past decade, and since COVID-19, have skyrocketed amid record unemployment. Millions of children and their families in the “greatest country on earth” are without access to food, housing and health care. Our rural area, like it or not, reflects the general world.
As one of the more progressive residents, I welcome change and growth. A few months ago, I was tasked with putting together a Commission for Equality in Stamford, shortly after racist graffiti appeared just outside the village. The backlash was immediate and forceful. I, a white woman, was told, “We don’t want your kind” and that “we moved here to get away from what you are trying to bring.”
I remember when citizenship was a class in school where we watched “Schoolhouse Rock” and learned to sing the Preamble. Now, we are all subject to social media and the news, 24 hours a day, in any form or bias you chose. I remember when fake news didn’t exist, before Twitter became a form of governance, when Jane Fonda was famous for her workout tape before becoming a climate activist. I remember the Chicago riots and the trial of the Chicago Seven. Racism has not gone away, but refusal to condone hate crimes or groups’ actions was not the norm, either.
Vote like the world is watching, because they are. To quote “Hamilton,” the musical: “I’m not throwin’ away my shot.”
Eileen Sanzone
Stamford
