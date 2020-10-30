One of the reasons I can’t get along with either Republicans or Democrats, whether they are Christian or non-Christian, is that my view on the issue of abortion is very unusual.
I believe that abortion is wrong, even murder in most cases, but not all cases. I myself was born out of wedlock. My mother could have easily aborted me but she didn’t.
And my father, who is a devout Christian and Republican, married my mother and adopted me. Again, he didn’t have to do that for me and my mother, but he did.
However, when it comes to abortion I believe that not all abortion is murder. What if a woman is raped and impregnated by her rapist? What if giving birth to a baby would likely kill the mother and/or the baby? It seems there are exceptions to the rule.
And yet, I know that if I was a woman who was raped and impregnated by a rapist, I would not abort the baby. Why punish or kill an innocent child for the crimes of a grown man? I also would not abort a baby to save my own life if giving birth to the baby would put me in mortal danger. I simply don’t believe in putting my own life above the lives of other people — especially innocent children.
But I cannot in all good conscience tell a woman that she must do the same or she would be murdering her own baby. Even in politics and religion, and in many teachings of the Bible, there are exceptions to the rule.
This is why I don’t dare call a woman a murderer if she has had an abortion, because maybe, in the eyes of God, she did the right thing given her unusual circumstances.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.