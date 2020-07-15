Mr. Buchanan and Mr. Trump better get together and learn their history!
The original "Americans" were here long before Columbus who sailed from Spain to get to India. He (Columbus) got to the middle of South America and called those people Indians in honor of the king and queen of Spain, who paid for the trip. Columbus never got north of where the Panama Canal is now.
We have no reason to celebrate Columbus Day or his statue.
Molly M. Swain
Oneonta
