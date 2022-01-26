What a crazy winter.
Now the weatherman is calling for a blizzard of subpoenas followed by flurries of indictments with a strong chance of an avalanche of lawyers.
Me?
I’m calling for an early spring when all the little birdies start to sing.
Mike Empey
Davenport Center
