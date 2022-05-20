Despite Steve Broe’s claim to view recent events objectively, he failed.
The pandemic affected supply and demand, resulting in inflation. Biden has opened up federal oil reserves to ease our pain and is working on other remedies. However, he cannot control private oil producers who continue to profit.
True, no wars were started under Trump, but Biden hasn’t started any either. Biden ended our involvement in Afghanistan, which Trump had promised to do. Biden also has honored our commitment to working with NATO which makes us safer. Trump worked to weaken NATO while cozying up to dictators.
Labeling mask mandates and free vaccines as tyranny is mind-boggling, as was saying COVID was a hoax while thousands died. No tyrannical government (Russia, China, North Korea) has/had the aim of saving lives as a mask mandate does.
The crime rate was higher in 2018 (Trump) than in 2014 (Obama). Gun violence spiked in 2020 (Trump) and continued to rise in 2021 (Biden).
The Democratic platform doesn’t advocate open borders. They want order at the border, with a humanitarian component.
Finally, I am fine with free speech on social media as long as it does not spread hate or harmful misinformation.
Fair and free access to the ballot box will support democracy. Allowing state legislators to overturn the results of an election (14 GOP states have passed such laws), will not. Falsely claiming the election was stolen does not! Stealing two Supreme Court seats through rule changes did not!
Could things be better now? Sure. Passing voting rights regulations, infrastructure bills, bills to reduce inflationary pressures, by lowering costs of prescription drugs, energy, childcare and housing will help. Republicans are working to block these.
Were things better under Republicans? If you look at the big picture, I think not, nor will they be.
Margaret Green
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.