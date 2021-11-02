I am writing to thank The Daily Star for its latest edition of “Think Pink” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. October can sometimes become an overwhelming sea of pink ribbons. I appreciate the wave of awareness that was delivered by the experts and survivors featured in your articles. In addition to information about prevention, genetic testing, treatment and survivorship, you also featured information highlighting the importance of breast cancer screening.
As an educator for the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region, I greatly appreciated the spotlight that you placed on breast cancer screening. Regular breast cancer screening is the key to finding breast cancer early when treatment may work best. This is important because we know that one in eight women will get breast cancer at some point in her lifetime. The CSP urges anyone who is due for a mammogram to schedule now. If you do not have health insurance, the CSP may be able to help.
The CSP offers free breast cancer screenings to uninsured and underinsured women ages 40 and over who qualify. If any follow-up tests are needed, the CSP will provide those tests too. If breast cancer is found, our program will help enroll uninsured individuals who qualify in the state Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program for full Medicaid coverage during treatment.
The CSP serves Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Madison, Oneida and Herkimer counties. Call the CSP at 1-888-345-0225 to find out if you qualify for free breast cancer screening.
Cali Riese
Oneonta
Riese is public education and community outreach specialist with the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region.
