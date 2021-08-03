One party’s members proposed more than 400 state bills to restrict and prevent voting rights for selected persons, yet demand their rights not be diminished. Yes, you have the right to not get vaccinated, and you may still have the right 10 years from now if COVID hasn’t killed you.
You can’t walk at 3 a.m. with a flame thrower and kill people by burning their homes. You’ll be held responsible. Spewing deadly COVID particles also demands responsibility with full damages paid.
A husband who refused vaccination was painfully infected, hospitalized six weeks, then died. On CNN, his wife reported receiving a hospital billing for more than $4 million. States force you to be responsible for damage done by your vehicle. Annually your vehicle must be inspected and you must have insurance to guarantee others are responsibly made whole financially.
Regarding your rights as a COVID spreader: Those of us who believe in scientific facts haver rights, too! Employers have the right to say, “No vaccination, no work!” Federal, state, county, town and village governments have the right to say, “No!” to going into or onto any buildings or lands like parks, schools, colleges, music venues, sports fields, etc. Restaurants, bars, grocery stores, doctors’ offices and hospitals do not have to put up with righteous unvaccinated people who show no care about families, others or themselves.
Buses, trains and airplanes are super-spreaders, which should have restricted entry.
Conservative Buffalo Bills’ quarterback, HUD Secretary and Sen. Jack Kemp was concise when he spoke (paraphrased) “Americans have the constitutional right to be stupid.”
Responsible, Christian, family party! Really! 99.5% of those dying of COVID in hospitals are not vaccinated. Our taxpayer dollars spent there could be fixing bridges.
COVID killed a friend this morning!
Charlie Pierce
Otego
