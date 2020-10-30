As a 78-year-old with underlying conditions, I make this plea to those who refuse to wear a mask or maintain social distancing in public for whatever reason.
Whether it is due to a belief that doing so would be an infringement on their liberty, succumbing to a hoax, frustrating the need for herd immunity, or whatever else, please have the courage of your convictions.
Should you get infected with COVID-19, please refrain from going to a hospital or seeking medical care elsewhere.
The point of these CDC recommendations is to reduce the burden on our health care system.
If you choose not to support this effort, you should not feel entitled to making it harder for the rest of us by utilizing those scarce resources.
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.