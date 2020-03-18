Robert Olejarz of Sidney didn’t appreciate my letter to the editor that was published on Feb. 12. He claimed that since 1900 the meaning of liberalism has changed. Although, I agree that a lot has changed, the Declaration of Independence hasn’t changed. The document finished: “we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Mr. Olejarz claimed that my portrayal of the concept of liberalism is disingenuous because I appear to be advocating for much more government activity in our lives than classic liberalism should. The word “disingenuous” is defined as: “lacking in frankness, candor or sincerity.” I assure Mr. Olejarz and the readers of this paper that since February 2004 when I began writing letters to this newspaper every month, I’ve never lacked in frankness, candor or sincerity.
I haven’t always been a liberal, but now recognize that the Electoral College must be abolished, and then climate change aggressively combated. I’m in favor of fixing our broken immigration system so that families aren’t separated at the border. I also advocate restoring the Voting Rights Act. and creating a national voter protection program. We need to close tax loop holes and pass a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United.
Mr. Olejarz expressed concern that he’d be thought of as an“anarchist.” By the definition of the word liberal includes “tolerant.” I sincerely hope that nobody labels him an anarchist, because he has expressed his concerns appropriately. Freedom of expression in this newspaper is a valuable opportunity. Let’s enjoy it while we can.
We should practice the golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you,” is also referred to as the ethic of reciprocity and is arguably the most essential basis for the modern concept of human rights.
Jim O’Leary
Delhi
