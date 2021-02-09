When millions of American understand that past two elections (presidential and Senate runoff in Georgia) were taken by a party that wants to control us no matter what it takes, it’s scary. The outcome was planned for a long time. Add to this that the party is financially supported by powerful globalists that are working toward a one-world system and not a strong independent USA that, up to now, has been the gatekeeper for much of the world. Now it gets scarier.
Can this movement be reversed? It is going to take a tremendous shift of voting Republican.
There has been a trend from the ‘60s that has changed many voters’ views, which has brought us here.
First, we have taken religion out of schools, plus put it on the back burner everywhere else.
Second, we no longer teach our youths the fundamentals/principles this country was founded on, which brought and preserved the freedom we have been blessed with.
Third, most of our media has moved to the left, so many voters only work with what they are giving us, which has gotten just as corrupt as the D.C. swamp.
Fourth, our judiciary system has been pushed further and further to the left. It’s amazing what our courts look the other way on.
Americans love our country and must realize to see our great country we have a big challenge ahead. Currently we have one party controlling us that over time has become secured by outside forces.
I believe our great Lord has watched us waiver from him and he is sending us a signal. Either we recognize his warning and change our ways, or our country will be taken. We have a fight on our hands just like the founders of this country did with the British.
Bruce Becker
South New Berlin
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.