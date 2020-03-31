A brief comment on the underlying meaning of words mentioned by two gentleman who write occasionally in our local paper. The word “liberal” derived from the world liberty, which originally meant the ability to live one’s life free from outside coercion as long as one did not injure other people or steal their stuff. Mr. O’Leary advocates the modern U.S. understanding of liberalism, group freedom dominated by the only authorized agent of coercion, government. Mr. Olejarz prefers the use defined by modern libertarians, don’t injure other people or steal their stuff.
A few years ago, a gentleman from Franklin, I think, wrote a stern letter to The Star warning about the O’Leary meaning, which he had lived under in Eastern Europe.
At this point in time we live under the O’Leary meaning and are gradually going bankrupt.
Gerard Bourgeois
Morris
