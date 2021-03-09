My name is Angelica Palmer and I’m running for village trustee of Cherry Valley. I am a Cherry Valley native, a mother, an artist and a small business owner of Green Circle Accounting. I love our village and its surrounding creeks and hills. When my family experienced great loss recently, you all were there for me with a tremendous outpouring of love and support. How can I not give back?
We live in a wonderful place and by working together we can make it even better. We are lucky to have great local resources, such as the Artworks events and the Outdoor Games that draw people to visit from all over, and our local highway departments, which provide us with the best maintained roads in the area. I created Rebirth Cherry Valley to be a hub for local revitalization and our upcoming collaboration with Artworks, “It’s For The Birds,” is a community celebration of art and springtime.
Revitalizing a community begins with a vision and a plan. Putting a comprehensive plan in place will help us make sure everyone’s voice is included and we have the infrastructure to support the growth of our downtown. I commit to making all projects as affordable as possible, keeping scale reasonable and ensuring transparency. I will work with local and neighboring governments to advocate for our shared prosperity and I will petition our representatives on all levels to secure needed funding.
I ask you both for your vote and your engagement. There’s room for both new and long-time residents. If you’re not already involved, please consider joining the emergency squad or help rebuild the chamber of commerce. The election is Tuesday, March 16, from noon to 9 p.m. at the village office in the old school. Thank you for everything you do.
Angelica Palmer
Cherry Valley
