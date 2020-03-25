Tom Hynes was a consummate and well-respected elected official who always served with dignity and in the best interest of Delaware County. I will always cherish the honor I had knowing him and the many lessons he taught me. May his family know Delaware County will miss him!
Tina Mole’
Bovina
Mole is chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors and supervisor of the town of Bovina.
