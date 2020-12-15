They must be the most wonderful jobs in the world, and the people that hold them will do just about anything to keep them.
Hypocrisy, spinning the truth, shifting opinion with the political winds, abandoning their honor, nothing is below them.
I’m talking of course about the members of Congress, and while not all of them are beyond help, many are, and one wonders
Why?
These are talented people who could make a living doing a variety of different things. Many of them should give it a try.
Lyle R. Chastaine
Stamford
