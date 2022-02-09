Notice how so many things are politicized? We are now making decisions based on emotion and rhetoric while ignoring truth and facts.
There are those who would like to trash our country and start over. Improvements can be made as we are a work in progress. The fact that no other country ever made provisions to end slavery in it founding documents, stating that all men are created equal becomes lost. Also lost is the fact that no other country ever abolished slavery within its first 100 years, paying a great cost to do so.
Facts need to be the basis for our decisions. Archeological evidence supports Noah’s flood, the exodus of the nation of Israel out of Egypt, and the recorded history in the Bible. Society is currently diminishing the birth of our savior by banning the manger scene and the public singing of the truth in the Christmas carols in many places, replacing it with materialism. The Resurrection is barely mentioned. The ever changing theory of evolution is taught in the attempt to nullify all of creation, in an effort to eliminate God. Where this is accomplished, the sanctity of life, the importance of family and the importance of gender can also be nullified. Laws can be passed to make things legal that should never be, and marriage can even be redefined. Much of this is explained in the book of Romans Chapter 1.
Most people who hate the Bible have never even read it. I would encourage you to read the gospel of John, Acts, Romans and Corinthians for a different perspective on life and its meaning.
Les Miller
Richfield Springs
