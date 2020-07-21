I just read your article with Diane Aaronson and Loodie Marsh. I was deeply disturbed by their comments.
First off, why would you vote for Biden just because you didn’t like Trump's response to the Floyd tragedy. Excuse me, but if Mr. Floyd had done what the police asked he would still be alive.
Second why is it Trump's fault? Racism is rampant in this country due to Obama. He played the race card every time someone disagreed with him. He belittled law enforcement at every turn.
Why is it when someone who commits a crime is exonerated if they get unfortunately killed? No one wants that. Why is it that if it is a Black person it is blown out of proportion? What about the Black-on-Black killings every weekend in Chicago. That is Trump's fault? No it is the fault of the Democrats in office in those areas.
It seems to me that those people spewing racism are the racists. They find racism in everything. What does that tell you? They are looking for it.
Time for people to wake up and start calling it like it is. Stop pushing racism down our throats. Start owning up to the hate you are pushing.
Voting for Biden, because you are listening to the lies being put out by the media is stupid. Yes, I said stupid, because that is what it is. You won’t be voting for Biden, you will be voting for his VP.
I do agree with one thing these ladies said. Racism is learned. But it is learned on both sides. Black racism is rampant in this country and it is time to acknowledge it!
Stop blaming the white population for everything that happens against the Blacks. Stop blaming every police officer.
Johanna van Well
Stamford
