Re: "Mayor: Virus rules are still being ignored."
I feel like I've been told a LOT more about the religion of the people involved in this story than was needed to understand the story. Maybe religion is not completely irrelevant, but a mention in paragraph 10 would have been plenty sufficient.
I know this is not anti-Semitism on the part of the Star, but I'd understand someone interpreting it that way. Better editorial decisions, please!
Ray Crossley
South New Berlin
