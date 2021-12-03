Otsego County Sheriff Devlin stated that the sheriff's department needs more funding from the county and state to properly staff his department.
Well, in my opinion, one way he could secure additional monies is to stop allowing his road patrol deputies to use county police vehicles to go back and forth to work from home. Devlin would save funding monies on gas, vehicle replacement and maintenance. He also stated that his deputies are underpaid. I guess the yearly salary plus overtime plus what they save by not using their personal vehicles to go back and forth to work is not enough for them.
What this tells me is that the Otsego County Sheriff's Department is mismanaged by Devlin and that he doesn't know how to run things. Devlin has to go!
Michael Stavola
Cooperstown
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.