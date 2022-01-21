The rule of law is being ignored in the town of Oneonta. The next episode will take place at a meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals on January 24. The ZBA will decide if the Code Enforcement Officer was right to allow use of an illegally constructed motocross track.
This should be a simple matter. By law, the CEO has no authority to do what he did. Yet some members of the ZBA want to look past this because they feel any landowner should be free to do as he pleases on his property. But that is not in the town code.
This is: “Residents of the town are entitled to peaceful, quiet and comfortable neighborhoods, undisturbed by annoying or obnoxious noise emanating from any source.” (61-1).
Allowing use of the motocross track, which has drawn noise complaints from a considerable majority of neighborhood residents, would render that statement meaningless.
As guardians of the code and the rule of law, the ZBA must act within the law and void the CEO’s unauthorized action and make the landowner follow the law like everyone else.
Peter Exton
Oneonta
