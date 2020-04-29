To the Town of Maryland residents:
As your candidate for town supervisor of Maryland for the 2021 election, I have chosen four inspirational quotes from two U.S. presidents, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, that signify and dignify my viewpoint of running for this position:
“It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.” — Theodore Roosevelt
“Nobody cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.” — Theodore Roosevelt
“Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a president and senators and congressmen and government officials but the voters of this country.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
“As Americans, we go forward, in the service of our country, by the will of God.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
Thank you for your time and attention, May God bless you all, and may God bless the United States of America.
We will fight this pandemic as Americans regardless of political party, religion, gender, race, etc. We are the United States of America.
AJ Hamill
Maryland
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.