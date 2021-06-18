Country Club Road, in the Town of Oneonta, has been zoned residential on the left (odd-numbered houses) and commercial/residential on the right (even-numbered addresses), for more than 30 years.
So now, Country Club Motors has purchased 5 Country Club Road and has applied for a zoning change from residential to commercial so it can be used as additional parking for the dealership.
This is just the first step toward a bigger project. Country Club Motors has expressed interest in purchasing other properties to be used as a future car wash.
In my opinion, Country Club Motors has not met the criteria necessary for such a zoning change. The Town of Oneonta Zoning Board should uphold the zoning laws they created and respect the concerns of the neighbors who will be impacted by this change.
Susan Payton
Oneonta
