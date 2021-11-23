Regarding the future of Schenevus Central School: Imagine witnessing the last parade celebrating the success of a Schenevus Central School athletic team. Imagine never again feeling the pride of learning that one of our teams was ranked No. 1 in New York state and 126th nationally (girls soccer, November 2021).
Imagine the last member of a Schenevus Central School graduating class receiving a diploma in the Vincent Ciliberti Gym.
Imagine the final time we honor the Graduates of Distinction from Schenevus Central, for their individual achievements but also for their collective contributions to citizenship and public service. Imagine the unimaginable, a time we we no longer learn of the latest honors and recognitions our graduates have received in a multitude of professions and occupations such as medicine, government, animal care, construction, education, technology, business and journalism.
Imagine the potential for continued success and personal satisfaction in a future filled with promise and opportunity that a unique, small, but much-loved school can provide its students if we vote no in the annexation vote on Dec. 1.
Robert Ackerson
Schenvus
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.