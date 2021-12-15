I wish to provide some perspective from the local sports community regarding the spectator viewership for basketball in the Tri-Valley League.
I am a senior from Franklin. I have participated in a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball and baseball over the course of my high school career. I have played basketball for four years at the varsity level, and I’m sure other athletes can attest to the fact that fans are what make games so exciting. Something about the atmosphere brings a sense of sheer joy to every game I’ve played. With the outbreak of COVID-19, this atmosphere has diminished to almost nothing.
This year, many schools in the Tri-Valley League have switched to only allowing a select amount of home fans, and sometimes no away fans at all. From playing my first two games this season, to watching some more online, I have noticed that this rule schools put in place leaves about half to three-quarters of the bleachers empty. I believe that schools should readjust their spectator count, to where they can find a perfect balance between keeping people safe and having more people watching. Even if it’s just two spectators a person for away fans, it could still make a valuable difference.
Many schools have two entrances where people can enter the school and/or gym. This helps to keep home and away fans out of contact, while also making it easier to carry out contact tracing if need be. Masks and social distancing have proved to be effective, and if schools have the facilities to allow more spectators while keeping these conditions in check, they should really consider it.
Parents want to watch their kids play, and most if not all athletes want that fan atmosphere back.
Matthew Serrao
Franklin
