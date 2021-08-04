I Just wanted to express my sincerest thank you to officer Dave Smith of the New York State Police. He stopped and assisted me when a tire flew off my car and careened across Route 205. He and an unknown truck driver retrieved my tire from the bushes across the road (they were both behind me and observed my incident). Officer Smith stayed with me for a considerable period of time and kindly waited for the tow truck to arrive and until it had loaded my car. His assistance and kindness won’t be forgotten.
He is a fine example of New York state’s best!
Marilyn Roveland
Morris
