In New Lisbon there has been a lot of talk about the new highway garage that the town board voted to build and a pending tax increase.
There have been months and months of meetings on this new garage plan and how it might challenge the town’s budget. The town has been given a $700,000 grant and favorable terms for a 25-year loan from the USDA for a new garage. The possible tax increase is nothing like the figures that are being discussed around town.
We know taxes sometimes have to go up, but this board has been trying hard to keep that increase minimal. I understand that building this garage is a lot of money for a small town but when a budget is carefully managed, it does become possible and we have the figures to show you. At the informational meetings, tentative budgets are presented that have been planned out for 10 years to show taxpayers how it would affect town taxes. These budgets are based on a budget tracking history, not just random figures.
Please come to one of these meetings to learn what the budget facts are. The dates/times are on the www.townofnewlisbon.com webpage. There is also a slide presentation there showing the information about the new highway garage and how it might impact your own town tax bill. The contact information of the board members is also there if you want to ask them for more information. We do want input from the community and hope you can take the time to attend a meeting and be informed.
The referendum on this highway garage is Nov. 2 and I ask you to learn the facts about this project before you cast your vote.
Nancy Martin-Mathewson
Mount Vision
Martin-Mathewson is a member of the New Lisbon Town Council.
