President Trump is the winner. It took George W. Bush seven years to destroy the economy, erase the balanced budget he inherited and grow the national debt to record levels.
Donald Trump was able to make a mess of the economy, grow the national debt to unheard of levels and set record unemployment numbers in just three years.
A complete lack of leadership relating to managing the COVID-19 crisis has caused most of the current mess we are in. We have no national plan for coping with the pandemic. Instead, we have 50 state governors developing their own plans, while the president just says the virus will go away. The result of all this lack of management is so far more than 150,000 dead Americans (think about that for a minute) and millions of others pushed to financial ruin or on the edge of it.
The president’s divisive, insulting and vicious tweets only add to the growing list of dead people. No American president has ever behaved like what we see daily from Trump. It is not poor leadership he is demonstrating, but rather a complete lack of moral character and inability to know what to do.
He took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies (foreign and domestic), and he has failed in that promise.
Orlo Burch
Hartwick
