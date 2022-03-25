Donald Trump’s antics have left an indelible stain on America. He inherited a strong economy from Obama, a strong standing in the world, positive environmental policies geared toward the future and social programs and attitudes working to further race equality. Obama, and thankfully Biden, believe that racism, white supremacy, opinion news and intolerance are antithetical to American values.
When the first case of COVID was discovered in the U.S., Trump downplayed its significance, delayed treatments and belittled those who sought to ameliorate the spread of the virus. Yes, Trump set aside money for vaccine development, but it was Pfizer Pharmaceuticals that developed the first vaccine, in Germany, and without taking any money from Trump’s Project Warp Speed. It is the virus that caused our economy to suffer when businesses were virtually shut down due to the virus’ massive incursion and death toll. If Biden had been president when the virus first appeared, things may have turned out very differently; he would have taken the measures Trump refused to take seriously and maybe close to 1 million people wouldn’t have died from COVID-19.
The U.S. was further weakened by the schism created by Trump’s refusal to accept defeat at the polls in 2020 and the confused rhetoric created by the right-wing media. The world saw a country divided by lies and an egotistical man who couldn’t believe his bid to become “king” had been thwarted. The ensuing insurrection at the Capitol cemented the world’s belief that America was no longer the solid, democratic nation it had been a few years before.
As far as Trump and the Ukraine is concerned, Putin didn’t need to invade Ukraine because he was happy with the way the U.S. was pulling away from its allies and moving toward a relationship with Russia and other autocratic regimes.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.