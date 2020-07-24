“Trump weakens Nixon-era environmental review law” (Daily Star 7/17) is a stunning example of this administration’s failure to face reality.
The president’s lack of curiosity about the world he lives in is well known. It doesn’t register with him that 1 million people were displaced by flooding in Somalia in May, that temperatures in Siberia, of all places, hit over 100 degrees this year, or that a new study “triples estimates of global vulnerability to sea-level rise and coastal flooding” (Nature Communications, https://rdcu.be/b5F3Z).
So, it’s no surprise that his policy agenda has more in common with a 19th-century exploitative mindset than a concern for sustainability supported by the majority of Americans. Just this week a federal judge overruled Trump’s plan to roll back the Obama-era methane rule, chastising the administration for disregarding the settled science relied on by former Democratic and Republican presidents. Trump’s new effort to void rigorous environmental review for infrastructure projects must be resisted with equal vigor.
Trump’s claim that approving infrastructure projects without regard to their environmental impact is good for the economy is just plain wrong. Economists tell us that climate change-fueled extreme weather events have already cost real losses to GDP. But again, this is fact, and this president is notoriously allergic to fact.
It’s up to Democrats — Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand in the Senate, Antonio Delgado in the House — to continue their push for a revitalized economy built with renewable energy.
Diane Matza
Clinton
