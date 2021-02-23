While listening to second impeachment trial about Mr. Trump, I was struck with how close it seemed to pure fiction. It begins with his followers who have little in common with him. Surprisingly, they have benefited little through his actions, other than the opportunity to be seen on TV. These people wish to go back in time when things were like they used to be.
They tell us that “we tried that and it didn’t work” or “you women will be sorry you obtained so much freedom,” and a Trump version of might is right.
He called them to action and his cavalry did it. The showed him absolute loyalty — they came when he called and went home when directed. They are already comfortable with tyranny. Let us hope it stops here.
Susan Kenny
Oneonta
