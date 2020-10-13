Reading of President Trump’s tax evasions one can’t help but think: is it more outrageous that the president cheated the system, or that what he did was for the most part legal?
The system of income taxation is rotten and the IRS is so decapitated that ordinary citizens are truly victimized. After we all vote, maybe the following month or two is the time for all of us to demand that the system be overhauled. If that doesn’t happen soon after the new Congress takes over, we are truly stuck in a plutocracy that exploits a majority of us citizens.
Paul Conway
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.