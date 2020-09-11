President Trump has been quoted as saying that those who served the United States in the armed services were “suckers” and he could not understand what “was in it for them.”
Well maybe I am a bigger sucker than others because I enlisted and it never crossed my mind what was in it for me. I’ve been a member of the American Legion, Post 259 in Oneonta, since the 1980s. But if the national American Legion endorses President Strumpet for re-election I will no longer be a member. I have attached this sentiment to my last donation to the national organization.
If you served and you support Trump for re-election, then perhaps his assessment of you was correct.
Pat Mc Brearty
Milford,
