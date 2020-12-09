In February, President Donald Trump was very much aware that this nation was facing a deadly pandemic and chose to conceal that fact from the American public while giving wealthy and connected donors a “heads up” so they could use the information to their financial advantage.
The New York Times reported that while Donald Trump, in February, lied to Americans about the coronavirus outbreak being “very much under control,” his economic advisers at the same time warned wealthy Republican donors and members of a right-wing thinktank behind closed doors that a public health crisis of the magnitude expected would severely affect the U.S. and world economy.
On Dec. 7, NBC News confirmed that there are nearly 15 million coronavirus cases in the U.S, and more than 250,000 people have died.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to reckon that Donald Trump is a man who has demonstrated a depraved indifference to the health and well being of “we the people.”
Walter Wouk
Summit
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.