Since it is now under discussion and there is an opportunity to address this, I am sharing my opinion/actions publicly.
I intentionally choose not to drive down state Route 28 through Milford so I do not have to see the very large Trump billboard and several large Trump flags hanging for all to see. I know how to take alternate routes from Oneonta to Cooperstown, so I do as often as possible. I intentionally choose not to do business at any of the nearby businesses in Milford because of the billboard and flags. I’ve been doing this since the billboard went up.
The 2020 election season lasted two very long years. I hoped we’d see the removal of candidates’ signs after Election Day like we have every year in the past.
I hate what Trump represents and I refuse to support it — public acceptance of bigotry, bullying, obnoxious behavior, chauvinism, xenophobia and more.
There is a distinct possibility that I am not the only one who is choosing not to shop or drive past these flags and billboard. Business is slow because of fewer tourists, but we’re hoping this changes in the future. The Milford committee decision now will affect what happens then.
Jennifer Flynn
Oneonta
