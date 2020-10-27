I am responding to an unsigned letter to Sound Off and also to the Trump signs I see around me. The writer refers in positive terms to the president as having stopped illegal immigration, renegotiated NAFTA, made NATO members pay their fair share and more.
None of these actions balance in any way what he has done ignoring climate change. Trump has dismissed global warming as a hoax, ignoring deadly heat waves, crop failures, more destructive wildfires and higher sea levels. The U.S. has been warned that even moderate warming could cost the U.S. economy hundreds of billions of dollars each year by century’s end, according to the New York Times. We have been cutting back on emissions, but 80% of our energy still comes from fossil fuels.
According to Bob Woodward, Trump chose to ignore COVID when he learned of it. Perhaps the same is true for climate change. Trump may be the writer’s bully hero but we are all paying for the bullying.
Dotty Hudson
Cooperstown
