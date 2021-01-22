CNN is behaving despicably in their advertising. Over and over, our elders are being pounded with commercials about getting free Medicare-paid items such as free eyeglasses hearing aids, etc., and money back. The insurance company makes like it is a government counselor you will be talking to if you call for your free review! The small print that no one can read at the bottom is their disclaimer that they are not a government organization.
This a total scam to get our elders to call and give out personal information and have a salesperson hoodwink them into buying insurance they do not need. The advertisement comes up multiple times each hour. This is gross and disgusting. How do we keep our elders safe when an organization like CNN, who we are supposed to trust, lets these lecherous insurance companies rip our elders off?
James Moran
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.