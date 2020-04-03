Our present year will probably go down in history as a bleak time in America and the world. It may help all of us if we threw in some positive aspects that helped us remember the bounty that we have in the great country of ours! In fact, since this is a leap year, we have one additional day to formulate these idea.
Also, since this is a leap year, every gal within the circulation of this newspaper, should be reminded that every four years, the girls can ask the boys to marry them. Let’s get these slowpokes “off the dime” and to the altar. (If this doesn’t work, you can still tell your daddy to load his shotgun.) You might argue that this is only true on Friday the 13th, which passed last month. But wait a minute. Flip ahead to November, and you’ll see that you have another Friday the 13th.
While you’re “flipping,” stop in the month of May. You’ll notice that there are five Saturdays and five Sundays. This will give most of us a couple more days away from our jobs to contemplate what is really important to us!
Finally, let’s move on to October. There will be a full moon on the first. There will also be a full moon on Oct. 31. Wherever this happens, which is very rare, the second is referred to as a ‘‘Blue Moon.” This is where we get the adage that unique events only happen once in a blue moon.
Stay focused on the positive events of 2020 and we will weather the storm.
John A. Knapp
Guilford
