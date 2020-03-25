Do you know who Neal Blue is? I didn’t know until I received the March newsletter published by Voices for Creative Nonviolence. He is CEO of General Atomics, a company heavily invested in oil production and producing military weapons and drones. Neal Blue is worth $1.4 billion. Weapons manufacturing is ever so profitable. In a capitalist country, don’t we have the right to make all the money we can without worrying about other people?
Sadly, we are living in a permanent warfare state. More than half of our country’s budget goes to the military. Is it any wonder we have no money to make health insurance a right for all citizens, to repair crumbling infrastructure, to pay teachers well, to give free college education? Our country is bent on dominating other countries rather than working together for the good of all and working to save our planet, which is facing disaster
While we are homebound with more time on our hands, we could make our voices heard by our congresspeople, urging a cutback on our military expenditures and refusing further development of ever-more-lethal nuclear bombs. We could write Neal Blue to change from producing death-dealing products to life-saving ones: Neal Blue, CEO, 1899 Pennsylvania Ave, NW #300. Washington DC, 20006
Ellen St. John
Cooperstown
