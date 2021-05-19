A man comes to your door and demands that you move because he wants your home and you happen to be a Native American and he is a white settler; or it’s 1942 and you are a Japanese American and he is an officer of the U.S. government; or it’s 1943 and your are an Austrian Jew and he is a Nazi storm trooper.
All this has happened in the past and has been repudiated and condemned by civilized nations. There is nothing we can do to right these wrongs. But if you are a Palestinian the time is now and the knock came two weeks ago. The man was an official of the State of Israel and he wanted your land for his new settlers. What makes this representative of the Israeli state different from the white settler, the American official of 1942, or the storm trooper of 1943?
I ask that everyone who reads this write to President Biden, Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand and Representative Delgado. Tell, don’t ask, them to invoke sanctions against Israel if the settlements don’t stop. As the founders of Israel said, “Never Again.”
Pat McBrearty
Milford
